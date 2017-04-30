Atlanta 1 DC United 3: Acosta fires comeback win

DC United came from behind to beat Atlanta 3-1 away from home in MLS on Sunday.

Michael Parkhurst's own goal, followed by strikes from Luciano Acosta and Sebastien Le Toux, overturned the early opener of former Sunderland centre-forward Kenwyne Jones, as DC climbed to eighth in the Eastern Conference, level on points with Atlanta in sixth.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the ninth minute at Bobby Dodd Stadium, when Yamil Asad did well to beat his man and find space inside the area to release a cross.

His delivery to the back post picked out the unmarked Jones, who dispatched a trademark header beyond goalkeeper Bill Hamid.

There was a measure of good fortune about DC's leveller in the 25th minute, Atlanta defender Parkhurst inadvertently steering Lamar Neagle's cutback past Alec Kann at the shot-stopper's near post.

The away team were in front 11 minutes later, Acosta cutting in from the left flank, advancing at goal and sliding a well-placed finish into the bottom corner, the Atlanta defence having fatally backed off.

Acosta turned provider 10 minutes into the second half, his inch-perfect throughball releasing Le Toux and the French striker finished with aplomb.