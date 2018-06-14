Atletico Madrid ordered to partially close stadium by UEFA
UEFA have ordered Atletico Madrid to partially close their stadium for their next home match in European competition.
The Spanish giants were charged by European football's governing body after fans displayed what it deemed as a "racist" banner during their Europa League final victory against Marseille in May.
Omnisport understands the charge relates to a flag inside Groupama Stadium that appeared to be styled like a Nazi war ensign.
As punishment, Atletico must close a section of the Wanda Metropolitano that includes at least 3,000 seats for their next home game in UEFA competition.
The club have also been issued a €2,000 fine for setting off fireworks in Lyon.
