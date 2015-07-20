Atletico snare Savic from Fiorentina

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Fiorentina defender Stefan Savic on a five-year deal.

Atleti reached an agreement with the Serie A club for the centre-back, and the Montenegro defender agreed terms until 2020 after passing a medical.

Savic moved to Fiorentina in August 2012 after struggling to adapt during a one-year stay at Manchester City, with whom he won the Premier League in the 2011-12 campaign.

The 24-year-old has impressed in Italy, though, and was linked with a move to Milan, while talk of a switch to Manchester United was also mooted.

However, Savic has opted to join Atleti and the club's sporting director Jose Luis Caminero is happy with the club's business.

"We are very satisfied with the agreement reached with Fiorentina because Stefan is a player with a great future," he told Atleti's official website.

"He is fast and strong in defence and has experience despite his youth by playing in leagues in Serbia, England and Italy. I am convinced that he will bring a lot."