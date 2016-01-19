Aubameyang at the double to see off Sparta

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Borussia Dortmund strolled to a 3-1 mid-season break friendly win over Sparta Prague.

Thomas Tuchel's side returned to action with a 4-1 win over Jeonbuk Motors in Dubai on Friday and they showed promising sides against Czech opposition in Essen.

They showed glimpses of their free-flowing best, particularly in taking the lead shortly before half-time.

Ilkay Gundogan latched onto a fine Henrikh Mkhitaryan flick before bursting down the right channel to the byline before cutting back for Aubmeyang, who tapped home.

David Lafata equalised for Sparta but Aubameyang was in the right place at the right time once again to steer home Matthias Ginter's centre.

Mkhitaryan wrapped up the result three minutes later, converting after Moritz Leitner hit the post with an improvised effort.

Dortmund return to Bundesliga action at Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.