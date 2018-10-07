Aubameyang lauds Arsenal spirit as winning run goes on

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes Arsenal's thrashing of Fulham on Sunday shows they have cultivated an impressive winning mentality under Unai Emery.

The Gunners made it nine wins in a row in all competitions with a 5-1 victory at Craven Cottage, in which Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette scored twice and Aaron Ramsey netted a stylish backheel.

The result lifts Emery's side into third place in the table, above Tottenham on goal difference and just a point behind leaders Manchester City ahead of their meeting with Liverpool.

And Aubameyang wants them to maintain their form when they return from the international break with a game against Leicester City on October 22.

2 - Both Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored and assisted for Arsenal against Fulham - this is the first time in Premier League history two substitutes have scored and assisted for a team in a single game. Impressive. October 7, 2018

"I think we played very well," he told BT Sport. "We knew Fulham play good football and play with a lot of counters, but I think the team played well.

"I came in and I knew I had to make the difference, and I did.

"We have to keep the mentality. We have a great team spirit, as you can see on the pitch. We're playing well at this moment and we have to keep focus and continue winning games."

Lacazette's opener was cancelled out by Andre Schurrle shortly before half-time, before the France striker fired home his fifth of the season to restore the visitors' advantage.

The second half turned into something of a procession, but Lacazette insisted the game was not as easy as the scoreline suggested.

"It was hard, even if there's a big score," he said. "It was hard to start but we scored many goals, we were compact and we won.

"The coach told us we could win today if we were efficient, that there would be a lot of chances."