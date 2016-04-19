Aubameyang ruled out of DFB-Pokal semi-final

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been ruled out of Borussia Dortmund's DFB-Pokal semi-final against Hertha Berlin due to a toe injury.

Dortmund visit the Olympiastadion on Wednesday for their last-four tie, but will have to make do without their top scorer as they bid to reach a third-straight final.

Coach Thomas Tuchel told his pre-match media conference earlier on Tuesday that he expected the Gabon forward to be fit despite the injury being "very painful".

But Dortmund tweeted later in the day that the results of an MRI scan mean Aubameyang will sit the game out.

The 26-year-old has scored 37 goals in all competitions this season, including three in three Pokal appearances.