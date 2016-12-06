Augenthaler tips Bayern captain Lahm to play on

Former Bayern Munich captain Klaus Augenthaler believes skipper Philipp Lahm will continue playing for the Bundesliga champions next season.

Ex-Germany international Lahm is contracted until 2018 but there is speculation the 33-year-old could be ready to call it quits at the end of the season, having hinted the current campaign could be his last.

Bayern great Augenthaler, however, insists the eight-time Bundesliga champion and World Cup winner remains an important player under Carlo Ancelotti at the Allianz Arena.

When asked if Lahm will continue next season, Augenthaler told Omnisport: "I think so.

"Lahm is an intelligent player. I talk with him and he has a contract for one-and-a-half years.

"He might stop after this season, maybe he will play on until 2018.

"He is a very important player, a Bavarian player. Lahm, Thomas Muller, Holger Badstuber [are Bavarian]. Bayern is not a club, it is a company."

Lahm has made 16 appearances for Bayern in all competitions this season, nine of those coming in the Bundesliga, and scored one goal.

Bayern are second in the top flight, three points adrift of surprise leaders RB Leipzig after 13 rounds, while the German giants have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League.