Aurier wants to stay at PSG amid Barcelona rumours

Serge Aurier says he is flattered by rumoured interest from Barcelona but insists he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

Barca are believed to be seeking a long-term replacement for Dani Alves at right-back following the experienced Brazilian's departure to Juventus in the off-season.

Midfielder Sergi Roberto has occupied the position with some success so far in 2016-17, as Aleix Vidal continues to find himself on the periphery of the first team.

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, a former Barca academy player, has been touted as a candidate to fill the void, along with Aurier.

The Ivory Coast international, speaking to Telefoot, cautiously welcomed the speculation, while seeking to reiterate his commitment to PSG.

"My future is still in Paris, I still have a three-year contract, but it's always a pleasure to know that clubs like Barca are interested in you," he said.

"I'm at one of the biggest clubs in the world and I am satisfied."

Aurier perhaps owes PSG his loyalty more than most, having been retained by the Ligue 1 champions despite causing a scandal when he used homophobic language to abuse his coach and team-mates in an unauthorised interview on social media broadcasting platform Periscope last season.

And in September he was also handed a two-month prison sentence, likely to be commuted to a fine, for an altercation with police outside a night club.

"I learned from my mistakes, and this year has been a bit difficult, we have forgotten the sportsman and thought more of the man, it affected my family," he said.

Of the Periscope interview, he added: "If I had to do it again, I would do it with my friends to laugh, but with different words. I hope that we will win the Champions League and that I will do it again. In that case, I will do it with class and not with the same words.

"[PSG chief executive] Nasser Al-Khelaifi has always supported me, I respect him for that and that I'm still here today it's largely thanks to him."