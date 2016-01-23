Austin: It doesn't get better than Old Trafford winner

Southampton striker Charlie Austin credited being in the right place at the right time after his dream debut goal sunk Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford.

A dour encounter appeared to be heading for a predictable stalemate before Austin entered the fray.

The former QPR and Burnley man drew a foul from United replacement Adnan Januzaj and planted home a header from the resulting 87th-minute free-kick.

Repeating last season's single-goal triumph at United lifts Southampton up to eighth in the table on the back of a three-match winning run, and Austin was understandably jubilant.

"It doesn't get any better than that," Austin told Sky Sports. "I've come on and I think it was my second touch – right place, right time and I've put the ball in the net.

"To get my debut goal, I'm delighted and I'm happy for the lads because they put in a great effort for 80 minutes before I came on.

"They defended superbly from back to front. Our back five were superb.

"Our aim is a top-10 finish to get to where we did last season. That's three wins on the bounce so hopefully we can continue on this run."