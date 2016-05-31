Austria 2 Malta 1: Arnautovic and Schopf seal warm-up win

Marko Arnautovic and Alessandro Schopf were on target as Austria continued their preparations for Euro 2016 with a 2-1 win over Malta.

Austria will compete in their first major tournament since Euro 2008 at this year's finals in France and a strong first half was enough to seal victory in the first of two pre-tournament friendlies.

Stoke City's Arnautovic pounced on a defensive error to open the scoring in the fourth minute, with Schopf slotting home a well-worked second 14 minutes later.

Malta's consolation came in bizarre circumstances as Bayern Munich's David Alaba saw his ill-advised backpass creep over the line in the 87th minute.

Austria will face Netherlands in a friendly on Saturday before their tournament opener with Hungary on June 14.