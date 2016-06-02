Austria v Netherlands: Koller demands improvement

Austria coach Marcel Koller has demanded improvement from his team as they prepare to take on Netherlands in their last international friendly before their Euro 2016 opener against Hungary.

The Austrians recorded a 2-1 win over minnows Malta on Tuesday and Koller was not impressed with his side's performance in Klagenfurt.

The 55-year-old is confident his side will improve, though, and hopes they can beat Netherlands to boost their morale ahead of the European Championship in France.

"We know that the game against Malta was not great. We still have room for improvement. But I am convinced we will improve," Koller told reporters.

"The team has already shown in the past what we can do. We have to stay calm. I have told the team that we cannot play like this so short before our opener against Hungary.

"The result is obviously important against Netherlands. A win would be a big confidence boost. But beating Netherlands is not the most important thing.

"What matters most is that we make progress again. It's then all about the match versus Hungary."

Netherlands, meanwhile, will be absent from Euro 2016 and will be using Saturday's encounter to prepare for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

They beat Poland 2-1 on Wednesday after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Republic of Ireland last week and Georginio Wijnaldum hopes they can build on those results when they take on Austria.

"We have learned from the draw with Ireland," Wijnaldum told SBS6.

"Sometimes you do not put in a good performance, like against Ireland, but you have to learn from games like that. We put in a better performance in the win over Poland. That was obviously a relief, especially after the poor display in the game before.

"We put in a good performance in the win over England, but were poor against Ireland. We put in a courageous performance against Poland, though, and also won the match. That is what it is all about in the end."