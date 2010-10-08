Away fans banned for Marseille-PSG matches

"Competitions commission decided on Thursday to close the away fans terraces to Marseille fans for the PSG-OM game... and the away fans terraces to Paris fans for the OM-PSG fixture," the LFP said on their website.

"The target of this measure... is to assure best security to all after the serious incidents that took place last season," the LFP said, adding that authorities had been informed.

The teams are scheduled to play in Paris on November 7 with the return match in Marseilles on March 19.

Fans from the arch-rival clubs clashed in Marseille streets last year then confronted police after their first game of last season was postponed hours before kick-off due to an outbreak of swine flu in the PSG team.

A clash between rival groups of PSG fans before the teams' return match in Paris in February led to the fatal beating of a fan and prompted the club to stop selling tickets for away matches for the rest of the season.