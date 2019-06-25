Manchester United defender seeks assurances over his future as Premier League rivals hover

Axel Tuanzebe is seeking assurances from Manchester United over his role at the club, according to The Sun.

The full-back has spent the last 18 months on loan at Aston Villa, with whom he won promotion to the Premier League last season.

Villa are thought to be interested in retaining his services for the upcoming campaign, but Tuanzebe wants to fight for a place in United's first-team squad.

The 21-year-old will hold discussions with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before deciding his next move.

The United boss is keen to promote from the youth ranks and will look to give Tuanzebe an opportunity to impress.

The Red Devils academy graduate can play at right-back but is a centre-half by trade.

