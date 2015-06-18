Ayew arrival a big positive, says Williams

Andre Ayew's move to Swansea City on a four-year deal represents a step in the right direction for the club, according to defender Ashley Williams.

The Ghana forward agreed terms earlier this month after his contract at Marseille expired and Williams is excited by his arrival.

"It shows that the club is going in the right direction again," the Swansea captain said in quotes reported by BBC Sport.

"It's a big signing... he's a good player.

"We obviously needed some strikers because Bafe [Bafetimbi Gomis] is on his own, so we'll definitely welcome him to the club."

Capped 63 times for his country, Ayew made 207 appearances in his eight years at Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Ayew will wear the number 10 shirt vacated by Wilfried Bony when he left Swansea for Manchester City in January.