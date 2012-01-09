Ba would welcome future PSG move

Ba only joined the Magpies in the summer, but already has 15 league goals to his name and finds himself linked with a move in January.

It has been suggested that the 26-year-old has a release clause in his contract, which could be as little as £5 million.

And following reported interest from France, the Senegalese international revealed a move to the Ligue 1 side would appeal to him in the future.

"I have always supported PSG and it's a club that is enticing but it will be difficult to do that in January," the striker told RMC.

"My first goal is Senegal and getting a good result, then I want to continue playing good games for Newcastle.

"I'm in Newcastle, fans like me, and then the transfer market will be closed when I go back, so I'm not focused on it."

Ba is currently away on international duty as Senegal gear up for the Africa Cup of Nations later this month.

