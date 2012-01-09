Ba would welcome future PSG move
By Nick Moore
Newcastle United striker Demba Ba has admitted that he would welcome a move to free-spending Paris Saint-Germain, but insisted he is going nowhere this month.
Ba only joined the Magpies in the summer, but already has 15 league goals to his name and finds himself linked with a move in January.
It has been suggested that the 26-year-old has a release clause in his contract, which could be as little as £5 million.
And following reported interest from France, the Senegalese international revealed a move to the Ligue 1 side would appeal to him in the future.
"I have always supported PSG and it's a club that is enticing but it will be difficult to do that in January," the striker told RMC.
"My first goal is Senegal and getting a good result, then I want to continue playing good games for Newcastle.
"I'm in Newcastle, fans like me, and then the transfer market will be closed when I go back, so I'm not focused on it."
Ba is currently away on international duty as Senegal gear up for the Africa Cup of Nations later this month.
