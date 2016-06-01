Bacca evaluating options - agent

AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca is considering his options amid reported interest from West Ham, according to the player's agent.

The Serie A outfit are already thought to have turned down one bid from West Ham for the Colombia international, who scored 20 goals in all competitions during the 2015-16 season.

The Hammers are said to be ready to make an improved offer for Bacca in the coming days, and agent Sergio Barila insists nothing is off the table.

"I'm waiting, nothing is decided," he told TutoMercatoWeb.com. "Me and Bacca are evaluating more than one situation at the moment.

"Carlos is already at a great team, but we must know the direction of Milan before making a decision about his future."

And West Ham are not the only club with designs on recruiting Bacca.

"It's true, there are many important teams who have contacted us," Barila added. "It seems normal since Bacca is a striker who guarantees many goals a season and is definitely a valuable asset in the market."

Bacca joined Milan from Sevilla last July.