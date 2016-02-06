Bacca a guarantee for goals - Mihajlovic

Sinisa Mihajlovic has underlined the importance of Carlos Bacca to AC Milan in the wake of the Colombia international's fine run of form.

The 29-year-old joined from Sevilla at the start of the 2015-16 campaign and has since developed into a key player at San Siro.

Bacca has already netted 14 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions and scored in each of his last five outings.

Mihajlovic believes the prolific striker still has room for improvement in some areas of his game, but is delighted with his recent displays.

"Bacca is a key player for us," Mihajlovic said ahead of Sunday's match against Udinese.

"He is the team's top scorer and when a chance comes his way, he puts the ball in the back of the net.

"He is an important player and I hope he keeps his current run of form going.

"He needs to link up a bit better with his team-mates, but I don't want him too far away from the penalty area as he needs to play in between the two opposing centre-backs."

Milan have collected 10 points from their last four games as they continue to climb up the table and Mihajlovic has urged his men to remain hungry for more as they prepare to host Udinese.

"Udinese will represent a tough test for the team. They play better away from home," he added.

"But we want to end the week on a high with a third win in a row.

"I am certain the team is improving in terms of confidence and self-belief. I also want the players to step up their desire to win and to get better.

"Winning is great, but continuing to do so is even better. This enthusiasm we have is great providing that we're also hungry and determined."