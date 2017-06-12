Bacca open to PSG move after AC Milan sign Andre Silva

Carlos Bacca is open to joining Paris Saint-Germain after AC Milan signed Portugal striker Andre Silva.

Milan sealed the signing of Silva from Porto on Monday in a deal that could reach a value of €40million.

That is likely to move Bacca down the pecking order at San Siro, despite the Colombia international having scored 31 Serie A goals in his two seasons at the club after signing from Sevilla in 2015.

Bacca's agent Sergio Barila would not rule out the possibility of a move to PSG when asked about his client's situation.

A lucrative move to the Chinese Super League or MLS is not on Bacca's agenda, though, with next year's World Cup in Russia central to his thoughts.

"PSG? These days Ligue 1 is one of the best European leagues and Carlos wants to continue in Europe at a good level," Barila told FootMercato.

"He has had offers from outside Europe, but he told me that those don't interest him. He cares about the sporting side.

"The economic side is not a priority for him at this time, even though there are non-European markets where big investments are being made.

"We are calm at the moment and we have not talked about anything with Milan for now.

"He is at Milan. If the club feel they need a new striker… there will be more competition. The transfer market has just started and no one knows what is going to happen in a long summer.

"The player has three years of contract with Milan. He wants to play as many matches as possible.

"He has been asked for by several big European clubs and we will study everything quietly."