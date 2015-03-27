Badstuber and Bellarabi out of Georgia clash
Holger Badstuber and Karim Bellarabi have been ruled out of Germany's Euro 2016 qualifier against Georgia on Sunday due to injury and illness respectively.
Bayern Munich defender Badstuber made his first international appearance for two-and-a-half years in a 2-2 friendly draw with Australia on Wednesday, but was withdrawn at half-time.
Germany assistant coach Thomas Schneider on Friday revealed that the 26-year-old will not travel to Tbilisi for Sunday's Group D encounter at the Boris Paichadze Erovnuli Stadion due to what was described as "muscular problems".
Schneider stressed that Badstuber's omission was precautionary, while Bellarabi - who also started against Australia - is ruled out as the Bayer Leverkusen striker is suffering from a cold.
Joachim Low will take a 21-man squad to Georgia, as the world champions attempt to keep the pressure on Group D leaders Poland.
