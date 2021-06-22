Bafana announce squad for Cosafa Cup

Bafana Bafana have announced the squad for next month’s Cosafa Cup as the national side look to ramp up their preparations for the World Cup qualifiers.

With Bafana coach Hugo Broos only set to return to the country next month, assistant coach Helman Mkhalele will be in charge of the Cosafa Cup squad. He announced the squad at a media conference at SAFA House on Tuesday afternoon.

South Africa have been drawn in Group A of the tournament, alongside Botswana, Eswatini and Lesotho.

The tournament will begin on 7 July in in Gqeberha, and this edition will also feature guest nation Senegal, who are currently the highest- ranked African nation in the Fifa rankings.

The squad have included players from Kaizer Chiefs, however, Mkhalele confirmed that these players could be replaced if Chiefs reach the final of the Caf Champions League.

"The objective is to win the COSAFA Cup and that will help us with our preparations for World Cup Qualifiers" ~ Helman Mkhalele pic.twitter.com/LWltwKoJOsJune 22, 2021 See more

Full squad

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport Utd)

Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows)

Defenders:

Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Denwin Farmer (Baroka)

Siyabonga Ngezana (Kaizer Chiefs)

Njabulo Ngcobo (Swallows)

Sifiso Ngobeni (Bloem Celtic)

Bongani Sam (Bloem Celtic)

Keenan Philips (SuperSport Utd)

Mashweu Mphahlele (Baroka)

Midfielders:

Sphelele Mkhulise (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Ethan Books (TS Galaxy)

Siyethemba Sithebe (AmaZulu)

Goodman Mosele (Baroka)

Kgaogelo Sekgota (Swallows)

Happy Mashiane (Kaizer Chiefs)

Tiklas Thutlwa (Black Leopards)

Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates)

Attackers:

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg Utd)

Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates).