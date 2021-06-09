Bafana assitant Cedomir test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Uganda friendly

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Janevski Cedomir tested positive for Covid-19 raising doubt over whether the side’s friendly against Uganda on Thursday will go ahead.

The entire Bafana setup underwent a second round of Covid-19 tests on Tuesday as per the requirements and protocol which the Macedonian tested positive ahead of Thursday's showdown.

Although Safa has confirmed that the rest of the squad has tested negative, the guidelines state that anyone who has come into contact with someone who's tested positive need to isolate for at least 10 days.

"We continue to check for clinical symptoms and encourage the staff to wear masks without failure, practice social distance and everyone is accommodated separately," team doctor Dr Tshepo Molobi said.

Local assistant Helman Mkhalele will be the only coach available on matchday with head coach Hugo Broos still in Belgium to receive his second Covid-19 vaccination.

It remains to be seen whether the game scheduled to take place on Thursday afternoon at Orlando Stadium will still take place as there's been no indication that it will be called off.