Bailly ready for Manchester United comeback

Eric Bailly is ready to make his first Manchester United appearance of 2017 when they host Hull City on Wednesday, Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

The centre-back missed all seven of United's January fixtures due to his Africa Cup of Nations participation with Ivory Coast.

He suffered a minor ankle injury in United's reserve game against Everton on Monday, but Mourinho revealed he is available for the upcoming clash at Old Trafford.

"Bailly is fit to face Hull," the United boss stated at a news conference, before adding that a number of players who were rested from Sunday's FA Cup meeting with Wigan Athletic will also return.

The manager confirms is fit to face Hull on Wednesday. January 31, 2017

"We need to win the match. We always play a full strength team, it depends on the way you look at it but we always try to have a strong team.

"Of course, we have had some players that did not play the last match, some players with a lot of matches played already, like [Antonio] Valencia, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic and [Paul] Pogba.

"Some of these players with lot of matches they did not play but will play Wednesday."