Baines confident of England progression

Roy Hodgson's men welcome Poland to Wembley for their final qualifying match knowing a victory will ensure their place at Brazil 2014.

England are aware that anything less than a win will likely see them face a play-off to qualify ,as nearest challengers Ukraine are taking on minnows San Marino in their last game.

But Baines is hopeful they will take all three points against Poland and wrap up Group H.

"The magnitude of the game is something we are aware of," the Everton defender said.

"The job is half done so we have to finish it off on Tuesday.

"We've approached these games like any others. There will be no special plans, we're focused on what we need to do.

"We're focused on the game and it's nice to know safety net of play-offs is there, but hopefully it won't be needed.

"Poland have some big players, but we know if we are at our best we can get the result we need."

Baines played the full 90 minutes in Friday's 4-1 win over Montenegro and is expected to start again with regular left-back Ashley Cole set to miss out due to a rib injury.

And the 28-year-old is pleased to be gaining more time on the pitch in international football.

"The more experience you get at this level the better. It's been good to be involved in more qualifiers," he added.