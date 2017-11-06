Baines hails inspirational Unsworth

Leighton Baines hailed David Unsworth's inspirational team talk after Everton produced a remarkable comeback to beat Watford on Sunday.

A seventh defeat of the Premier League campaign looked on the cards when Richarlison and Christian Kabasele put the Hornets in control at Goodison Park.

However, Everton belied their lowly position to rescue all three points in a sensational second half.

Oumar Niasse and Dominic Calvert-Lewin restored parity and in stoppage time Baines put the Toffees in front with his 24th penalty – a club record.

There was still time for Tom Cleverley to miss from the spot as Everton clung on to move out of the bottom three and give Unsworth his first win as caretaker manager.

"It makes it extra special [winning for Unsworth]," he told evertontv.

"He has been top drawer. I have loved the training sessions he has put on and the way he has conducted himself.

"His talk before the game today was special.

"We would like to have given him more, and achieved better results – but we have got him a win today, which he deserved, at the least."