Bale and Kane wish Mason well after serious injury
Real Madrid star Gareth Bale hopes his former Tottenham team-mate Ryan Mason is able to recover quickly from a fractured skull.
Gareth Bale and Harry Kane extended well wishes to Ryan Mason after it was confirmed the Hull City midfielder suffered a fractured skull during Sunday's Premier League match against Chelsea.
Mason, 25, underwent surgery at St Mary's Hospital in London following a clash of heads with home captain Gary Cahill at Stamford Bridge.
After the 2-0 defeat to the league leaders, Hull confirmed Mason's injury and added he was in a stable condition.
Bale and Kane played alongside Mason in his time at Tottenham and the Real Madrid star tweeted a picture of them both in Spurs colours.
"Get well soon Mase!!" Bale tweeted. "Thoughts are with you and your family, stay strong."
Get well soon Mase!! Thoughts are with you and your family, stay strong!!! January 22, 2017
Tottenham's top scorer Kane urged Mason to "stay strong" – sentiment shared by many throughout the game, including Hull midfielder Robert Snodgrass.
Stay strong January 22, 2017
Stay strong mate January 22, 2017
David Meyler was the Hull substitute introduced in place of Mason and tweeted: "Tough game today at Stamford Bridge.
"Hope @RyanMason is okay. All thinking of you bud. Thanks to the travelling fans #hcafc."
Tough game today at Stamford Bridge. Hope is okay. All thinking of you bud. Thanks to the travelling fans. January 22, 2017
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi offered "all our prayers and thoughts" to Mason.
Just got the updates about .. sad to hear, hope you will recover fast !!! All our prayers and thoughts are for you tonightJanuary 22, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.