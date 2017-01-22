Bale and Kane wish Mason well after serious injury

Gareth Bale and Harry Kane extended well wishes to Ryan Mason after it was confirmed the Hull City midfielder suffered a fractured skull during Sunday's Premier League match against Chelsea.

Mason, 25, underwent surgery at St Mary's Hospital in London following a clash of heads with home captain Gary Cahill at Stamford Bridge.

After the 2-0 defeat to the league leaders, Hull confirmed Mason's injury and added he was in a stable condition.

Bale and Kane played alongside Mason in his time at Tottenham and the Real Madrid star tweeted a picture of them both in Spurs colours.

"Get well soon Mase!!" Bale tweeted. "Thoughts are with you and your family, stay strong."

Get well soon Mase!! Thoughts are with you and your family, stay strong!!! January 22, 2017

Tottenham's top scorer Kane urged Mason to "stay strong" – sentiment shared by many throughout the game, including Hull midfielder Robert Snodgrass.

Stay strong January 22, 2017

Stay strong mate January 22, 2017

David Meyler was the Hull substitute introduced in place of Mason and tweeted: "Tough game today at Stamford Bridge.

"Hope @RyanMason is okay. All thinking of you bud. Thanks to the travelling fans #hcafc."

Tough game today at Stamford Bridge. Hope is okay. All thinking of you bud. Thanks to the travelling fans. January 22, 2017

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi offered "all our prayers and thoughts" to Mason.