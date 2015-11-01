Bale back in Madrid training

Gareth Bale has returned to training with Real Madrid, having not featured since the 3-0 win over Levante in mid-October.

The Wales international has struggled with calf problems this term and played just 45 minutes on his return from international duty before being taken off in the victory over Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Following a recurrence of the calf injury that ruled him out for a number of weeks prior to Wales' Euro 2016 qualification, Bale returned to training on Sunday.

The forward is unlikely to play any part in Tuesday's Champions League visit of Paris Saint-Germain while Dani Carvajal is also set to miss out despite taking part in training after an ankle problem.

Rafael Benitez will hope Karim Benzema can push for a return soon however - the striker having "continued with specific training exercises" on Sunday.