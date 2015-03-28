Bale focused on Wales, insists coach Coleman

Bale was targeted by Real fans following the club's 2-1 Clasico loss to Barcelona last week, with the embattled forward's car attacked as he sped away from the Valdebebas training ground in Madrid.

However, Bale does not seem to be affected by the fall out in the Spanish capital, with Coleman adamant the 25-year-old is focused on helping Wales overhaul Group B leaders Israel atop the standings in Haifa.

"I cannot see any difference in Gareth at all," said Coleman.

"If I thought it was bothering him, because I know things like that can bother you and get you down, and it was affecting him we would have sat down and talked about it. But he has not mentioned Real Madrid, we have only talked about Wales and this game.

"He is happy, relaxed and, most important of all, fit."

Wales are second in the group, one point adrift of Israel, who have a game in hand.