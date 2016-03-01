Bale, Modric to miss Levante trip
Gareth Bale has returned to Real Madrid training but will not feature against Levante, while Luka Modric is also out.
Zinedine Zidane has confirmed Luka Modric and Gareth Bale will miss Real Madrid's meeting with Levante on Wednesday.
Modric reportedly required stitches on a foot injury sustained in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to rivals Atletico Madrid and will sit out the trip to the east coast, with Borja Mayoral a possible replacement, suggesting Zidane will alter his approach.
Bale returned to training on Tuesday after over six weeks out with a calf injury, but Zidane has left him out his 19-man squad for the midweek clash.
However, the coach hopes the Welshman will be ready for a return to action in Saturday's match with Celta Vigo.
"Modric will not be ready for tomorrow. He took a very strong knock to his foot. I am happy with Borja, I liked his game [against Atletico]," Zidane said.
"It's an important moment for him and he is doing well. Tomorrow we will see if Borja is in the line-up.
"Bale trained this morning. He was not troubled by any discomfort – I'm happy about that. He is a fundamental player for Madrid.
"It is complicated for him to make the team, but I always want him to. We will see if he can be with us this weekend."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.