Bale, Modric to miss Levante trip

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed Luka Modric and Gareth Bale will miss Real Madrid's meeting with Levante on Wednesday.

Modric reportedly required stitches on a foot injury sustained in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to rivals Atletico Madrid and will sit out the trip to the east coast, with Borja Mayoral a possible replacement, suggesting Zidane will alter his approach.

Bale returned to training on Tuesday after over six weeks out with a calf injury, but Zidane has left him out his 19-man squad for the midweek clash.

However, the coach hopes the Welshman will be ready for a return to action in Saturday's match with Celta Vigo.

"Modric will not be ready for tomorrow. He took a very strong knock to his foot. I am happy with Borja, I liked his game [against Atletico]," Zidane said.

"It's an important moment for him and he is doing well. Tomorrow we will see if Borja is in the line-up.

"Bale trained this morning. He was not troubled by any discomfort – I'm happy about that. He is a fundamental player for Madrid.

"It is complicated for him to make the team, but I always want him to. We will see if he can be with us this weekend."