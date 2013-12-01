Bale offers his support to under-fire Villas-Boas

Villas-Boas' future is at the centre of speculation following a four-match winless streak in the Premier League that includes a 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Sunday.

The 6-0 thrashing at Manchester City last weekend saw the pressure mount on Villas-Boas and Tottenham are currently ninth after 13 games, 10 points behind leaders Arsenal, having spent heavily in the close-season to bring in an array of new players.

Tottenham's lavish spending spree came as a result of Bale's departure to Real Madrid for a reported world-record transfer fee and the 24-year-old feels Villas-Boas is still the right man for the job.

"I think he should be given time," he told BT Sport. "I think he's a great manager - he showed that last year.

"They're going through a little bit of a bad patch at the moment but I'm sure he's a good enough manager to pull everybody through, get out the other side and hopefully go on a good run now, catch up the rest and have a good season.

"They've been playing some good stuff. I just think they've been very unlucky in front of goal, just haven't been clinical enough really."