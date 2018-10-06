Bale returns to Real Madrid squad for Alaves trip
Gareth Bale is back in the Real Madrid squad as they look for a first win in four in all competitions at Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.
Julen Lopetegui's side have not even scored since a 1-0 triumph over Espanyol on September 22, with injury problems piling up at the Santiago Bernabeu.
But after the coach suggested at his pre-match news conference Bale would be back in contention to face Alaves, the Wales international was named in the 20-man party for Saturday's trip to Vitoria.
Bale hobbled out of last week's 0-0 draw with rivals Atletico Madrid and was one of a number of stars absent for a shock Champions League defeat at CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.
However, Dani Carvajal, Marcelo and Isco will as expected not be involved for the European champions.
