Bale thanks Coleman after Wales coach steps down

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale offered his thanks to "amazing manager" Chris Coleman after the Wales boss stepped down from the role.

Coleman is widely expected to take charge at Championship strugglers Sunderland after a largely successful tenure in charge of his national side.

The former defender took charge in the wake of Gary Speed's death, but continued the good work done by his predecessor and secured qualification to Euro 2016, backed by key players like Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen.

Wales confounded all expectations in France, reaching the semi-finals before losing to eventual winners Portugal.

Bale scored against Slovakia, England and Russia in the group stage of the competition and was quick to hail his departing boss.

An amazing manager and a top guy! Just want to say good luck for your future and a big thank you for the last few years November 18, 2017

"An amazing manager and a top guy," he posted on Twitter.

"Just want to say good luck for your future and a big thank you for the last few years #goodmemories."

Coleman steps aside after failing to lead Wales to next year's World Cup in Russia. Bale was absent as they lost to the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff to miss out on a play-off spot.