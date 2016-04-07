Balotelli must do more to earn permanent Milan deal, says Galliani

AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani has stressed Mario Balotelli must improve in order to earn a permanent move to the Serie A side.

The 25-year-old joined Milan from Liverpool on a one-year loan deal at the start of the season, but has been unable to make much of an impact at San Siro due to injury.

Balotelli has scored just once in 15 Serie A appearances and Milan want more from the attacker.

"Mario is feeling well," Galliani told reporters. "He is desperate to stay here at Milan.

"But like I have said before, he does not merit a permanent deal at the moment.

"We really like Mario, but he has to convince us to earn a permanent deal."

Balotelli's contract with Liverpool runs until June 2018.