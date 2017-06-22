Balotelli 'ready to make financial effort' for Nice stay
Nice are optimistic on their chances of tying Mario Balotelli down to a new contract with the Italian apparently willing to take a pay cut.
Mario Balotelli is willing to make a financial sacrifice to remain at Nice, according to club president Jean-Pierre Rivere.
After underwhelming spells at Liverpool and AC Milan, Balotelli joined Nice on a free transfer and agreed a one-year deal for the 2016-17 season.
The Italian rediscovered his best form at the Allianz Riviera, scoring 17 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions as the club mounted a surprise challenge for the Ligue 1 title.
Balotelli's future remains in doubt with his contract set to expire next week - Borussia Dortmund have been touted as a potential destination for the 26-year-old.
However, Rivere appears confident of striking a deal.
"I'll only say two things about Mario," said Rivere at the presentation of new signings Adrien Tameze, Jean-Victor Makengo and Pierre Lees-Melou.
"The first is that we have a player who wants to stay with Nice.
"The second is that he's ready to make the financial effort and we're continuing to work."
