Balotelli 'ready to make financial effort' for Nice stay

Mario Balotelli is willing to make a financial sacrifice to remain at Nice, according to club president Jean-Pierre Rivere.

After underwhelming spells at Liverpool and AC Milan, Balotelli joined Nice on a free transfer and agreed a one-year deal for the 2016-17 season.

The Italian rediscovered his best form at the Allianz Riviera, scoring 17 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions as the club mounted a surprise challenge for the Ligue 1 title.

Balotelli's future remains in doubt with his contract set to expire next week - Borussia Dortmund have been touted as a potential destination for the 26-year-old.

However, Rivere appears confident of striking a deal.

"I'll only say two things about Mario," said Rivere at the presentation of new signings Adrien Tameze, Jean-Victor Makengo and Pierre Lees-Melou.

"The first is that we have a player who wants to stay with Nice.

"The second is that he's ready to make the financial effort and we're continuing to work."