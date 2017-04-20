Banksy's 'Kissing Coppers' mural given Clasico twist in Barcelona

In the Passeig de Gracia in Barcelona, an urban artist by the name of 'Tvboy' has taken inspiration from Banksy's work ahead of El Clasico on Sunday.

The graffiti grafter decided to create an image of Barcelona's Messi and Real Madrid's Ronaldo passionately kissing each other on the side of a marquee, and is captioned with the title 'love is blind'.

Even the Bristol street artist may be proud of this one. It's certainly... eye catching?

