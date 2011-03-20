Banned Xavi to miss Villarreal game

The Spain international, who is a key component of Barca's possession-based playing style, was cautioned for kicking the ball away late in the game at the Nou Camp.

"He'll have a rest for the Villarreal match and have a clean slate for the next games," coach Pep Guardiola said at a news conference.

"They (the players) know how many cards they have," he added. "I want them to forget it and play their natural game."

Champions Barca have 78 points from 29 matches, five ahead of Real Madrid.