Barca must turn page after Neymar exit - Valverde

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said they must "turn the page" following Neymar's sensational world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar was presented as a PSG player on Friday after his €222million switch to the Parc des Princes was completed on Thursday.

The transfer has predictably been met with anger from Barca fans, but Valverde - speaking after their friendly draw with Gimnastic de Tarragona - urged the club to move on.

"Everybody is free to choose their destiny," the Blaugrana boss said. "He has chosen his own and we wish him luck.

"We would have liked him to stay here, but we have to turn the page.

"You do not have to look behind but at what is in front, which is a lot. Some doors are closed, but others are also opened."

Barca have been linked with Philippe Coutinho, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in the wake of Neymar's departure.

They face Chapecoense in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Monday before taking on arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana over two legs.