Barca reserve No.4 shirt for Fabregas

The current incumbent of the jersey is Mexican Rafael Marquez who is set to join Thierry Henry at New York Red Bulls.

Fabregas is thought to own an old Barcelona number four jersey signed by his hero and Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola.

The paper claims that although the two parties are publicly declaring that talks have stalled, they are close to agreeing a deal in private.

Gunners manager Arsene Wenger said today that his side were not interested in selling Fabregas.



