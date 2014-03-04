Barca vice-president makes Camp Nou vow

The Catalan club will hold a referendum on April 5, when members will vote to decide whether their famous stadium is to undergo a major revamp.

Barca revealed in January that they plan to remodel the ground, but Faus insisted on Tuesday that the prospective updates - which include an increase in capacity to 105,000 - will not lead to the name of the stadium being changed.

Faus has indicated that a sponsor's name could be incorporated in order to generate increased revenue should the 'Espai Barca' initiative get the green light from members, but added that the current moniker will not be consigned to history.

"We will never lose our name, the Camp Nou, but the Board of Directors will have to select the best offer (from potential sponsors)," he told Barca's official website.

Faus added that the redevelopment plans represent "the most important sports project in Europe and the world", adding: "No city can boast a project like ours."

If the plans are passed by members, building is due to start in 2017 and finish four years later.