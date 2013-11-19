Barcelona in 'advanced negotiation' with keeper

The Liga club's vice president Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed that the defending champions were in "advanced negotiation" to secure a keeper when the transfer window reopens.

Current number one Victor Valdes has already confirmed that he will not renew his contract, which expires at the end of the season, and Gerardo Martino is seeking a potential replacement.

Borussia Mönchengladbach's Ter Stegen and Liverpool's Reina, on loan at Napoli, are both in contention - but Barca only want to bring on one keeper.

"We are looking at a goalkeeper for January," Bartomeu told RAC1 .

"We are in very advanced negotiation. Our idea is to sign only one goalkeeper. Ter Stegen and Reina are within the range of options, which is already very small."

Valdes himself has spoken of his desire to see the club promote from within, as Louis van Gaal did with him, and hand B team keeper Jordi Masip an opportunity.

"It would be great if it turned out that someone homegrown was given the chance, but I know how hard that can be," he said.