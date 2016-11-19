Barcelona draw blank at home for first time since February 2015

Barcelona failed to score at home for the first time since February 2015 in their 0-0 draw with Malaga on Saturday.

Luis Enrique's side were kept at bay by some disciplined defending and sublime saves from Carlos Kameni at Camp Nou as they handed a boost to LaLiga leaders Real Madrid.

The result marked the end of their remarkable home scoring record, a run that stretched back 48 competitive matches in all competitions to February 21 of last year, when Malaga recorded a 1-0 victory.

The stalemate was not for want of trying, however. Barca had 28 shots on the Malaga goal, the most they have managed without scoring in a league game since Opta records began in the 2003-04 campaign.

6 - Neymar has shot 6 times without a goal against Málaga. He has never shot more without scoring in a La Liga game. MistakeNovember 19, 2016

Neymar had six of those efforts against the nine-man visitors - the most he has ever managed in a game in Spain's top flight without finding the net.