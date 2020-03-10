Barcelona prioritise Marc-Andre ter Stegen's contract extension amid Chelsea interest

Marc-Andre ter Stegen currently has a contract that runs until 2022 but Barcelona would like to extend it to 2024, according to Sport.

The German goalkeeper has proven his worth to the Catalan club over the past six years and keeping him is believed to be a priority.

Since joining from Bundesliga outift Borussia Monchengladbach, Ter Stegen has kept 59 clean sheets in 141 La Liga appearences.

The 27-year-old is believed to see his future at the Camp Nou and the Barcelona hierarchy are confident of striking a deal.

However, like many of La Blaugrana's senior players, Ter Stegen is thought to be disappointed with the club's apparent neglect for preparation this season.

A few players have been outspoken about the failure to sign more reinforcements to help cope with their current injury crisis.

It was also reported that Ter Stegen's representatives were talking to other clubs which his entourage have apparently denied.

In fact, it's reported that he's so committed that he's even learning Catalan - to further connect with the club and it's fans.

The biggest problem that both parties face with regard to negotiating a deal is Ter Stegen's demands.

It's understood that since seeing other teammates being handed bumper contracts, he's holding out for a big deal of his own.

Meanwhile, it's reported that Chelsea are monitoring the situation as Frank Lampard loses faith in Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Blues' biggest issue is that Barcelona are not in the mood for negotiating Ter Stegen's exit and his current release clause stands at €180m.

READ MORE...

COVID-19 coronavirus: How is it affecting football? Premier League, Champions League, Euro 2020 updates and more

Former Tottenham captain: "People don't realise how difficult Jose Mourinho's job is"