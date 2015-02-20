Barcelona name training pitch after Vilanova
Barcelona have renamed a training pitch at their Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper facility after Tito Vilanova, who died last year following a lengthy battle with throat cancer.
After succeeding Pep Guardiola, whom he had previously assisted for the 2012-13 season, Vilanova guided Barca to the Liga title with a club record haul of 100 points.
However, his sole campaign in charge was interrupted by illness and he was forced to step down in July 2013.
At a ceremony on Friday, Vilanova's wife Montse Chaure spoke of her pride at the tribute to her late husband.
"Tito loved coming here," she said. "He said it was a privilege to train the best team in the world and he loved the players.
"This is the best way to remember him - everyone together and with a smile."
Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu added: "From now on, all generations that come to train at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper will know who Tito Vilanova was."
