Barcelona want Ousmane Dembele sold after losing patience with him - report

Dembele underwent surgery in February following a torn hamstring tendon and the prognosis is that he will miss the rest of the season.

The Barcelona players recently wore shirts in support of their teammate who has struggled with injury since he joined the club in 2017.

However, the club's hierarchy have lost patience with the 22-year-old and will look to sell him soon, according to AS.

Dembele's total number of days on the treatment table during his time at the Camp Nou now add up to nearly a full year (344).

That number is estimated to grow well over the 500 mark by the time the Frenchman is estimated to make his return.

Las Blaugranas bought Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for the large fee of £112m (including various add-ons).

Dembele was reportedly told at the start of this season that it would be his last chance to prove himself at the club.

But with just nine games out of 37 under his belt, it seems his hopes of winning over the powers that be are all but lost.

The problem the Catalan giants face is trying to find a buyer for Dembele, given his track record with injuries.

If Barca fail to find a buyer, they are said to be exploring the possibility of loaning the player out for a season in a bid to raise his stock.

Such a move would not be too dissimilar from that of Philippe Coutinho which saw the Brazilian join Bayern Munich on a temporary basis last summer.

If Dembele's fitness and form doesn't improve over the next year and a half, Barca face making a substantial loss on the player.

His current contract runs out in 2022, so the summer of 2021 will prove pivotal if the club are to sell.

