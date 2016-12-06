Barcelona pass masters set new Champions League benchmark

Barcelona set a new playmaking benchmark against Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday, attempting more passes than any side in a game in Champions League history.

Already assured of top spot in Group C, Barca strolled to a 4-0 win thanks to a Lionel Messi goal and Arda Turan's hat-trick.

Gladbach knew they would finish third, but that did not inspire an attacking mindset, the Bundesliga side often operating with a back six, which allowed Barcelona to play 993 passes across the Camp Nou pitch, more than any other side since records began in 2003-04.