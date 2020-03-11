Barcelona's second preference after Lautaro Martinez is Liverpool target Timo Werner

Barcelona are on the hunt for a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez who sustained a serious injury earlier this season.

La Blaugrana were forced into the market after it had shut in February to make an emergency signing after Ousmane Dembele suffered his own long-term set-back.

But their summer plans are said to remain centred around a younger number nine who can fill the boots of the now 33-year-old Suarez.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona's number one target is Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and their second preference is Timo Werner.

The Leipzig striker has had a formidable season in terms of goalscoring and is rumoured to be on the radar of a host European clubs.

Liverpool are believed to be in pole position for Werner's signature and Jurgen Klopp is thought to be pushing hard for his fellow countryman.

After a couple of windows of minimal investment, it's thought that the Reds are ready to splash the cash this summer.

The German forward has 21 goals in 25 Bundesliga matches for Leipzig so far this season.

Werner is also reported to have a €60m release clause in his contract that puts him on the market for less than he is likely valued.

Barcelona are said to be focused on doing a deal for Martinez but Inter are holding out for his full €100m release clause.

Although, it's been claimed that Inter may be willing to negotiate a lower fee if the Catalan club include a player or two in the deal.

It's also suggested that Inter themselves could make a move for Werner if and when they sell Martinez to Barcelona.

