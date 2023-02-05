Barcelona troll Real Madrid with Xavi photo and emoji after Los Blancos lose to Mallorca
Barcelona have poked fun at fierce rivals Real Madrid on Twitter after Los Blancos were beaten by Mallorca in LaLiga on Sunday
Barcelona have trolled fierce rivals Real Madrid on Twitter following the Los Blancos' surprise 1-0 defeat at Mallorca on Sunday.
Madrid went down by a single goal at Son Moix, where Marco Asensio saw a penalty saved, and will be eight points behind Barcelona if the Blaugrana beat Sevilla at Camp Nou this evening.
Straight after the final whistle in Mallorca, Barcelona's Twitter account posted a picture of Xavi with a big smile on his face, plus a laughing emoji.
Barcelona have not won LaLiga since 2019, but lead with 50 points at the halway stage this term.
In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Sevilla game, Xavi said he was not bothered about beating the current record of 100 points (shared by Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid and Tito Vilanova's Barcelona), but that he just wanted to win the titie.
😁 pic.twitter.com/eih0ExHyNqFebruary 5, 2023
Madrid recently lost to Barcelona in the final of the Supercopa in Saudi Arabia and now travel to the Club World Cup in Morocco, where they will face Epyptian side Al Ahly in the semi-finals on Wednesday.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo.
