Barcelona v Getafe: Medran confident of away-day joy

Alvaro Medran believes Getafe are primed to spring a shock at Camp Nou and end Barcelona's record-breaking unbeaten run in Saturday's La Liga encounter.

Champions Barca are enjoying the longest spell without a loss in Spanish football history, having avoided defeat in 36 consecutive matches.

Despite that phenomenal record and the fact Getafe have registered only one top-flight win on the road in 2015-16, midfielder Medran – on loan from Real Madrid – reckons Luis Enrique's men have a weakness the visitors can exploit.

"We are very confident," the 21-year-old said. "We have quality and we can take this situation forward, doing what we know we can do, giving everything we can to take something positive from there.

"Every team has a weak point and we have to attack theirs."

If Barca do have a weakness, it is not in attack, with the Liga leaders having netted 78 league goals this season to help them secure an eight-point cushion at the summit.

To their credit, Fran Escriba's men did manage to limit the damage in October's reverse fixture as Barca had to make do with a 2-0 win at Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

But memories of last season's trip to Camp Nou – which is set to be increased to a capacity of 105,000 in plans revealed this week – may still strike fear into Getafe hearts, with the hosts having triumphed 6-0, though the underdogs had earned two draws against the Catalan giants in the previous two meetings.

There is a pressing need for Escriba to find a win from somewhere, as Getafe's 1-1 draw at Sevilla last weekend snapped a seven-match losing streak that has thrust them into the midst of a relegation battle.

Barca's attentions are fixed on altogether more lofty aims, with another Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League treble on the cards.

After this weekend's match, Luis Enrique's side – who have not lost at home since February 2015, when Malaga claimed a 1-0 success – will welcome Arsenal for the second leg of their last-16 tie, with Barca boasting a 2-0 advantage.

With that in mind, the coach may opt to limit the playing time of some of his key players against Getafe, though he does have Neymar back following suspension.

After a heartening display against Sevilla, when Emiliano Velazquez rescued a late point, Escriba – who had overseen the club's worst scoreless run in the top flight of 642 minutes prior to that match – could choose to stick with the same line-up.

Key Opta Stats:

- Barcelona have not lost any of their last 11 home league games against Getafe.

- Getafe have won just one of their last 17 away games in the league and have not scored in any of their previous three.

- Lionel Messi has scored six goals in his last six league appearances against Getafe at the Camp Nou.

- Luis Enrique’s side have gone 21 home games in a row in La Liga without a defeat.