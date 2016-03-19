Barcelona very beatable - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Barcelona are more beatable than ever despite his team's loss to the La Liga giants in the Champions League.

A 3-1 second-leg defeat on Thursday saw Barca complete a 5-1 aggregate victory over Wenger's men, who exited in the last 16 for the sixth consecutive season.

Despite that, the Frenchman feels the European champions are a worse team than previously.

"The regret I have from the two games against Barcelona is that maybe they were more beatable than ever before when we played against them," Wenger said.

"They are not so much out of reach."

Arsenal turn their attentions to the Premier League, in which they sit third but a distant 11 points behind leaders Leicester City.

Wenger believes his team are still in contention, but is also wary of the chasing pack – with fifth-placed West Ham just three points behind them.

"We need to look over our shoulders because it's very tight," he said.

"I believe the Premier League is far from over, but we also have to look behind us because things can change very quickly.

"We want to move forward, but I'm conscious that our position is not secure, even where we are. Things will change between now and the end of the season, that's for sure."