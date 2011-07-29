Barcelona warned over Fabregas bid

The Blaugrana’s pursuit of the Arsenal captain has become somewhat of a protracted affair, and Hill-Wood is keen for the matter to be solved sooner rather than later.

Manager Arsene Wenger has made it abruptly clear that he hopes to keep the Spanish international at Emirates Stadium; the chairman has confessed that a deal can be struck should the European champions match Arsenal’s valuation of the player, thought to be around the £40 million mark.

However, he insists that both parties are still a long way apart from reaching an agreement for the player and has told the Catalan giants that they will miss out on Fabregas if they don’t act soon.

“They have been messing about for a year-and-a-half now and they have got to make up their minds,” Hill-Wood said in the Daily Star.

“The ball is in their court. They have made one bid of around £26 million and another rather tentative one.

“If they want to buy the player they are going to have to pay the right price - and when you look at what is being paid elsewhere I don't think what we are asking is at all unreasonable.”

And when Hill-Wood was asked whether there would be a time when the Gunners would call off talks, he simply replied: “We are getting close to that.”

The Arsenal chairman also confirmed that the club had lodged a bid for Everton defender Phil Jagielka, thought to be around £10 million. However, the Toffees are reported to want around £17 million.

“We have made a bid for him but they didn't think it was enough. It is very busy but nothing is actually happening,” Hill-Wood added.

“We are trying to buy a few players but it isn't going to happen overnight.”



By Ben McAleer