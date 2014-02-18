Barcelona 'was the only choice' for Neymar

The Brazilian forward was linked with many top sides in Europe prior to leaving Santos.

Speaking ahead of Barcelona's UEFA Champions League last 16 tie against City, the 22-year-old revealed he had an easy decision as soon as he heard of Barca's interest.

"I could have left Brazil earlier than I did, but I knew for my development it was about joining the right team at the right time," he said in quotes reported by the Daily Mail.

"I knew there were other teams interested - but I would not have chosen Manchester City or anybody else.

"When I knew of Barcelona's interest it was an easy choice - they were in my heart right away. We sat down as a family to make the decision, but there was only ever one choice."

Neymar has scored 12 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions for Barca this season, including seven in his last seven matches.